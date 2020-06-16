6605 Pinetree Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Filled with charm & character, this completely & gorgeously remodeled 4 BR/4.5 BA home is located on desirable La Gorce Island and sits on a spectacular 18,363 SF lot. Special features include: light filled living spaces, open floor plan, gourmet chef's kitchen with top of the line appliances, impact windows & doors, 2 car garage and a sumptuous master suite with over-sized walk in closets & balcony. Exquisitely landscaped outdoor living and pool areas are ideal for family living and/or entertaining. Enjoy the iconic islands unparalleled lifestyle! Walk to La Gorce park, the beach, Miami Beach restaurants & shops.