Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:10 AM

6605 Pinetree Ln

6605 Pinetree Drive · (305) 766-7666
Location

6605 Pinetree Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33140
La Gorce

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$19,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Filled with charm & character, this completely & gorgeously remodeled 4 BR/4.5 BA home is located on desirable La Gorce Island and sits on a spectacular 18,363 SF lot. Special features include: light filled living spaces, open floor plan, gourmet chef's kitchen with top of the line appliances, impact windows & doors, 2 car garage and a sumptuous master suite with over-sized walk in closets & balcony. Exquisitely landscaped outdoor living and pool areas are ideal for family living and/or entertaining. Enjoy the iconic islands unparalleled lifestyle! Walk to La Gorce park, the beach, Miami Beach restaurants & shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6605 Pinetree Ln have any available units?
6605 Pinetree Ln has a unit available for $19,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6605 Pinetree Ln have?
Some of 6605 Pinetree Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6605 Pinetree Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6605 Pinetree Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6605 Pinetree Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6605 Pinetree Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 6605 Pinetree Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6605 Pinetree Ln does offer parking.
Does 6605 Pinetree Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6605 Pinetree Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6605 Pinetree Ln have a pool?
Yes, 6605 Pinetree Ln has a pool.
Does 6605 Pinetree Ln have accessible units?
No, 6605 Pinetree Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6605 Pinetree Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6605 Pinetree Ln has units with dishwashers.
