6515 Collins Ave
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:42 AM

6515 Collins Ave

6515 Collins Avenue · (305) 321-7335
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6515 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1604 · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
lobby
Get your Vitamin Sea!!! The unobstructed views of the ocean from this fully furnished 1b/1.5b oceanfront condo at Bel Aire rejuvenate the soul.It’s the unspoiled jewel of Miami Beach just minutes from the shops of Bal Harbour, the night life of South Beach,walking distance to wonderful restaurants & steps to the famous sandy beach & boardwalk.The condo is tres chic with lots of bling,luxurious appointments and black & white theme. Features include 2 flat screen tvs, dimmers for mood lighting, wi-fi, sofa bed,fully equipped granite kitchen, washer/dryer and free assigned parking.Bel Aire includes 24 hr lobby attendant,security, gym, pool & five star oceanfront pool & spa.Sleeps 4. Available annually or seasonally with an additional resort tax.Search address on YouTube to see the full video.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6515 Collins Ave have any available units?
6515 Collins Ave has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6515 Collins Ave have?
Some of 6515 Collins Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6515 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6515 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6515 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6515 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 6515 Collins Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6515 Collins Ave does offer parking.
Does 6515 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6515 Collins Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6515 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6515 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 6515 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 6515 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6515 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6515 Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.
