6515 Collins Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access lobby

Get your Vitamin Sea!!! The unobstructed views of the ocean from this fully furnished 1b/1.5b oceanfront condo at Bel Aire rejuvenate the soul.It’s the unspoiled jewel of Miami Beach just minutes from the shops of Bal Harbour, the night life of South Beach,walking distance to wonderful restaurants & steps to the famous sandy beach & boardwalk.The condo is tres chic with lots of bling,luxurious appointments and black & white theme. Features include 2 flat screen tvs, dimmers for mood lighting, wi-fi, sofa bed,fully equipped granite kitchen, washer/dryer and free assigned parking.Bel Aire includes 24 hr lobby attendant,security, gym, pool & five star oceanfront pool & spa.Sleeps 4. Available annually or seasonally with an additional resort tax.Search address on YouTube to see the full video.