643 Jefferson Ave

Great Location! Don't miss out on this newly-build townhouse. Bright and Spacious 2 Bed /2.5 Bath TOWN-HOME. Contemporary bathrooms, modern Italian style kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, impact-resistant doors and windows, new plumbing and electrical. Washer/dryer Bosch in the unit. Central A/C and heat. Building located in the heart of South Beach, S of 5th street area, close to rated A+ schools, parks, public transportation, restaurants, entertainment, shopping and so much more!