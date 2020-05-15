All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 643 Jefferson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
643 Jefferson Ave
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:21 PM

643 Jefferson Ave

643 Jefferson Avenue · (305) 695-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Flamingo-Lummus
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

643 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Great Location! Don't miss out on this newly-build townhouse. Bright and Spacious 2 Bed /2.5 Bath TOWN-HOME. Contemporary bathrooms, modern Italian style kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, impact-resistant doors and windows, new plumbing and electrical. Washer/dryer Bosch in the unit. Central A/C and heat. Building located in the heart of South Beach, S of 5th street area, close to rated A+ schools, parks, public transportation, restaurants, entertainment, shopping and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 643 Jefferson Ave have any available units?
643 Jefferson Ave has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 643 Jefferson Ave have?
Some of 643 Jefferson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 643 Jefferson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
643 Jefferson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 643 Jefferson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 643 Jefferson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 643 Jefferson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 643 Jefferson Ave does offer parking.
Does 643 Jefferson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 643 Jefferson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 643 Jefferson Ave have a pool?
No, 643 Jefferson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 643 Jefferson Ave have accessible units?
No, 643 Jefferson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 643 Jefferson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 643 Jefferson Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 643 Jefferson Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity