636 Michigan Avenue Unit 4

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Quiet complex in the heart of South Beach. This Modern one bedroom/one bath has washer/dryer, dishwasher, wood floors, central A/C. Street Parking.



Asking Price:$1,600 per month. 12 Months rent only.



Deposits: LAST MONTH RENT AND ONE SECURITY DEPOSIT



Pets: Ok! with a non-refundable $150 security deposit

Quiet complex in the heart of South Beach just steps from the ocean, shopping, and South-of-Fifth. This Modern one bedroom/one bath has washer/dryer, dishwasher, wood floors. Close to Publix and restaurants. 1 year lease only.