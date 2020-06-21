All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:44 PM

636 Michigan Avenue Unit 4

636 Michigan Ave · (786) 402-5620
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

636 Michigan Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quiet complex in the heart of South Beach. This Modern one bedroom/one bath has washer/dryer, dishwasher, wood floors, central A/C. Street Parking.

Asking Price:$1,600 per month. 12 Months rent only.

Deposits: LAST MONTH RENT AND ONE SECURITY DEPOSIT

Pets: Ok! with a non-refundable $150 security deposit
Quiet complex in the heart of South Beach just steps from the ocean, shopping, and South-of-Fifth. This Modern one bedroom/one bath has washer/dryer, dishwasher, wood floors. Close to Publix and restaurants. 1 year lease only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 Michigan Avenue Unit 4 have any available units?
636 Michigan Avenue Unit 4 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 Michigan Avenue Unit 4 have?
Some of 636 Michigan Avenue Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 Michigan Avenue Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
636 Michigan Avenue Unit 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Michigan Avenue Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 636 Michigan Avenue Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 636 Michigan Avenue Unit 4 offer parking?
No, 636 Michigan Avenue Unit 4 does not offer parking.
Does 636 Michigan Avenue Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 Michigan Avenue Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Michigan Avenue Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 636 Michigan Avenue Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 636 Michigan Avenue Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 636 Michigan Avenue Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Michigan Avenue Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 Michigan Avenue Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.
