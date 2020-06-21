636 Michigan Avenue Unit 4

Amenities
Quiet complex in the heart of South Beach. This Modern one bedroom/one bath has washer/dryer, dishwasher, wood floors, central A/C. Street Parking.
Asking Price:$1,600 per month. 12 Months rent only.
Deposits: LAST MONTH RENT AND ONE SECURITY DEPOSIT
Pets: Ok! with a non-refundable $150 security deposit
Quiet complex in the heart of South Beach just steps from the ocean, shopping, and South-of-Fifth. This Modern one bedroom/one bath has washer/dryer, dishwasher, wood floors. Close to Publix and restaurants. 1 year lease only.