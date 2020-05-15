All apartments in Miami Beach
6045 LAGORCE Dr
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:39 PM

6045 LAGORCE Dr

6045 Lagorce Drive · (786) 290-7618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6045 Lagorce Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33140
La Gorce

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Mediterranean residence with romantic fountains & pool surrounded by Chicago bricks, this spectacular home feature an impressive vaulted ceiling foyer & grand staircase that greets you and flows wonderfully into the double height formal-living & dining room; with marble floors downstairs and wood floors upstairs, inviting gourmet kitchen, stunning dining area & relaxing living room; The spacious Master Bedroom, its balcony overlooks the pool, gas BBQ & sitting area. ***$10,000 per months + plus Sales Taxes for 3 to 6 months rentals***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6045 LAGORCE Dr have any available units?
6045 LAGORCE Dr has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6045 LAGORCE Dr have?
Some of 6045 LAGORCE Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6045 LAGORCE Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6045 LAGORCE Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6045 LAGORCE Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6045 LAGORCE Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 6045 LAGORCE Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6045 LAGORCE Dr does offer parking.
Does 6045 LAGORCE Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6045 LAGORCE Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6045 LAGORCE Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6045 LAGORCE Dr has a pool.
Does 6045 LAGORCE Dr have accessible units?
No, 6045 LAGORCE Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6045 LAGORCE Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6045 LAGORCE Dr has units with dishwashers.
