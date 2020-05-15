6045 LAGORCE Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill new construction

Mediterranean residence with romantic fountains & pool surrounded by Chicago bricks, this spectacular home feature an impressive vaulted ceiling foyer & grand staircase that greets you and flows wonderfully into the double height formal-living & dining room; with marble floors downstairs and wood floors upstairs, inviting gourmet kitchen, stunning dining area & relaxing living room; The spacious Master Bedroom, its balcony overlooks the pool, gas BBQ & sitting area. ***$10,000 per months + plus Sales Taxes for 3 to 6 months rentals***