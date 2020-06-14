5959 Collins Ave

Amenities

Desirable South-east facing unit with direct beach and ocean views. Spacious and airy split floorplan with floor to ceiling doors and 10" high ceilings. Sattelite cable is included in rent. Master bedroom suite includes a spacious walk-in closet, his and hers bath separate shower, and a spa tub. Second bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. Third bedroom is a full-sized convertible den with a dedicated bathroom. There is a separate powder room. Full-service amenities, including spa and fitness, two clay tennis, courts, pull, and clubhouse. The property sits along 588 linear feet of beachfront with direct beach access and full-service at the beach and pool. Available now.