Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:19 PM

5701 NE Collins Ave

5701 Collins Ave · (786) 246-1374
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Ocean Front

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1014 · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
concierge
pool table
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
game room
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
sauna
Direct Ocean View! Corner unit located in the 10 floor with beautiful and direct beach view from any windows, 2 bedrooms and 2 full bath, partial furnished (a one bedroom set only). Great location in the Heart of Millionaire's Row, just a short stroll to restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Rent includes A/C , premium channels package with Internet and Wi-Fi Access. Enjoy Resort Style with all of the amenities including GYM, Sauna, Restaurant, Beauty Salon, Game Rooms, Library Room, Swimming Pool, Beach Concierge, Movie Theater, Billiard Room and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5701 NE Collins Ave have any available units?
5701 NE Collins Ave has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5701 NE Collins Ave have?
Some of 5701 NE Collins Ave's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5701 NE Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5701 NE Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5701 NE Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5701 NE Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 5701 NE Collins Ave offer parking?
No, 5701 NE Collins Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5701 NE Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5701 NE Collins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5701 NE Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5701 NE Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 5701 NE Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 5701 NE Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5701 NE Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5701 NE Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.
