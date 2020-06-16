5701 NE Collins Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge gym game room pool pool table bbq/grill internet access media room sauna

Direct Ocean View! Corner unit located in the 10 floor with beautiful and direct beach view from any windows, 2 bedrooms and 2 full bath, partial furnished (a one bedroom set only). Great location in the Heart of Millionaire's Row, just a short stroll to restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Rent includes A/C , premium channels package with Internet and Wi-Fi Access. Enjoy Resort Style with all of the amenities including GYM, Sauna, Restaurant, Beauty Salon, Game Rooms, Library Room, Swimming Pool, Beach Concierge, Movie Theater, Billiard Room and much more!