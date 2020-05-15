540 West Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool valet service

Welcome to Bentley Bay. This unit has incredible views of the blue waters of Biscayne Bay, Star Island and the cruise ships at the Port of Miami. Walking distance to Whole Foods, PUBLIX, Flamingo Park, South of Fifth, Beach and ocean. Large one bedroom/one bathroom unit with large walk-in closet. Day blinds in living room and blackouts in bedroom. Extra large bathroom has separate standing shower and roman soaking tub and bidet. Lovely full size kitchen with stainless steel appliances, European style cabinetry w/stainless steel pulls and Uba Tuba granite countertops. Central a/c and full-size washer dryer in unit. Freshly painted and cleaned. Full service building. Security, 24-hour front desk, Valet, parking pool/gym attendant. Ready to go. A very nice unit! (Photographs from terrace).