Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:21 AM

540 West Ave

540 West Avenue · (305) 788-8470
Location

540 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
West Avenue

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$2,475

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
valet service
Welcome to Bentley Bay. This unit has incredible views of the blue waters of Biscayne Bay, Star Island and the cruise ships at the Port of Miami. Walking distance to Whole Foods, PUBLIX, Flamingo Park, South of Fifth, Beach and ocean. Large one bedroom/one bathroom unit with large walk-in closet. Day blinds in living room and blackouts in bedroom. Extra large bathroom has separate standing shower and roman soaking tub and bidet. Lovely full size kitchen with stainless steel appliances, European style cabinetry w/stainless steel pulls and Uba Tuba granite countertops. Central a/c and full-size washer dryer in unit. Freshly painted and cleaned. Full service building. Security, 24-hour front desk, Valet, parking pool/gym attendant. Ready to go. A very nice unit! (Photographs from terrace).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 West Ave have any available units?
540 West Ave has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 540 West Ave have?
Some of 540 West Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 West Ave currently offering any rent specials?
540 West Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 West Ave pet-friendly?
No, 540 West Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 540 West Ave offer parking?
Yes, 540 West Ave does offer parking.
Does 540 West Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 540 West Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 West Ave have a pool?
Yes, 540 West Ave has a pool.
Does 540 West Ave have accessible units?
No, 540 West Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 540 West Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 540 West Ave has units with dishwashers.
