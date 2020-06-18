All apartments in Miami Beach
Miami Beach, FL
4731 Pine Tree Dr
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:22 PM

4731 Pine Tree Dr

4731 Pine Tree Drive · (305) 695-6300
Location

4731 Pine Tree Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Nautilus

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Villa Crono is a historic estate impeccably recreated by renowned hotelier Alan Faena, who envisioned a residence inherently shaped by a sense of place in its circa-1920s Miami Beach environment. This Mediterranean Revival mansion retains original details including pecky-cypress woodwork, painted ceilings, and baronial fireplaces. The grand salon, overlooking Indian Creek Canal with a glimpse of the ocean, adjoins a second living room, formal dining room, and true chef’s kitchen. A master suite plus four additional ensuite bedrooms are in the main house. A guest house provides 4 more bedrooms and 3 baths. The one-acre property, highlighted by a lush tropical oasis with rolling lawns and majestic banyan trees, introduces a large swimming pool, and direct water access from your private dock

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4731 Pine Tree Dr have any available units?
4731 Pine Tree Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4731 Pine Tree Dr have?
Some of 4731 Pine Tree Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4731 Pine Tree Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4731 Pine Tree Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4731 Pine Tree Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4731 Pine Tree Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 4731 Pine Tree Dr offer parking?
No, 4731 Pine Tree Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4731 Pine Tree Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4731 Pine Tree Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4731 Pine Tree Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4731 Pine Tree Dr has a pool.
Does 4731 Pine Tree Dr have accessible units?
No, 4731 Pine Tree Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4731 Pine Tree Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4731 Pine Tree Dr has units with dishwashers.
