4731 Pine Tree Dr

Villa Crono is a historic estate impeccably recreated by renowned hotelier Alan Faena, who envisioned a residence inherently shaped by a sense of place in its circa-1920s Miami Beach environment. This Mediterranean Revival mansion retains original details including pecky-cypress woodwork, painted ceilings, and baronial fireplaces. The grand salon, overlooking Indian Creek Canal with a glimpse of the ocean, adjoins a second living room, formal dining room, and true chef’s kitchen. A master suite plus four additional ensuite bedrooms are in the main house. A guest house provides 4 more bedrooms and 3 baths. The one-acre property, highlighted by a lush tropical oasis with rolling lawns and majestic banyan trees, introduces a large swimming pool, and direct water access from your private dock