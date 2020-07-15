All apartments in Miami Beach
4701 Meridian
4701 Meridian

4701 Meridian Avenue · (786) 516-6733
Location

4701 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Nautilus

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 319 · Avail. now

$18,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
pool
sauna
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
Enjoy life at it's best with this absolutely stunning residence at Ritz-Carlton with modern designs by Architect Piero Lissoni. This 3 Bedrooms 3.5 Baths + Den features 12 ft. ceilings, beautiful open floor plan, Gaggenau appliances, marble and wood flooring, gorgeous master suite with top of the line fixtures and finishes. This 7 acres Luxury property includes 111 condominium residences and 15 villas together with exceptional amenities such as rooftop pool with outdoor grill, sauna, exercise room, private marina, courtesy water taxi to the beach and much more while enjoying the unparalleled service and prestige that The Ritz-Carlton is known for***3D Virtual Tour Available***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4701 Meridian have any available units?
4701 Meridian has a unit available for $18,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4701 Meridian have?
Some of 4701 Meridian's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4701 Meridian currently offering any rent specials?
4701 Meridian is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4701 Meridian pet-friendly?
No, 4701 Meridian is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 4701 Meridian offer parking?
No, 4701 Meridian does not offer parking.
Does 4701 Meridian have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4701 Meridian does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4701 Meridian have a pool?
Yes, 4701 Meridian has a pool.
Does 4701 Meridian have accessible units?
No, 4701 Meridian does not have accessible units.
Does 4701 Meridian have units with dishwashers?
No, 4701 Meridian does not have units with dishwashers.
