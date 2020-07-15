4701 Meridian

Amenities

Enjoy life at it's best with this absolutely stunning residence at Ritz-Carlton with modern designs by Architect Piero Lissoni. This 3 Bedrooms 3.5 Baths + Den features 12 ft. ceilings, beautiful open floor plan, Gaggenau appliances, marble and wood flooring, gorgeous master suite with top of the line fixtures and finishes. This 7 acres Luxury property includes 111 condominium residences and 15 villas together with exceptional amenities such as rooftop pool with outdoor grill, sauna, exercise room, private marina, courtesy water taxi to the beach and much more while enjoying the unparalleled service and prestige that The Ritz-Carlton is known for***3D Virtual Tour Available***