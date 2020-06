Amenities

Charming "turnkey" Collins Park condo in Artecity's historic Governor building. Just 2 blocks from the ocean, you will enjoy all the benefits of oceanfront living without the sticker shock! As a Governor resident, you can live a life of luxury with valet parking, beach access at 21st Street that includes complimentary umbrella/chair service, 2 on-site pools, fitness center, media room, stunning lobby & doorman. This is THE best place to live in Sobe!