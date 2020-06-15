All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 421 Meridian Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
421 Meridian Ave
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:39 AM

421 Meridian Ave

421 Meridian Avenue · (305) 695-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

421 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
South Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Meridian 5 is a newer boutique property with only 20 modern 2-story lofts. This 2/2 loft features soaring 18-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling impact-resistant windows, nolte kitchen cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, a spacious private rooftop terrace. Building amenities include swimming pool, gated & Covered parking and is located close to the beach and all of South Beach dinning and nightlife. The second bedroom is on the smaller side and ideal for Office or child/teen - NOT ideal for a roommate situation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Meridian Ave have any available units?
421 Meridian Ave has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 Meridian Ave have?
Some of 421 Meridian Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Meridian Ave currently offering any rent specials?
421 Meridian Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Meridian Ave pet-friendly?
No, 421 Meridian Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 421 Meridian Ave offer parking?
Yes, 421 Meridian Ave does offer parking.
Does 421 Meridian Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Meridian Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Meridian Ave have a pool?
Yes, 421 Meridian Ave has a pool.
Does 421 Meridian Ave have accessible units?
No, 421 Meridian Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Meridian Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 Meridian Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 421 Meridian Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity