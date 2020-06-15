421 Meridian Ave

Amenities

Meridian 5 is a newer boutique property with only 20 modern 2-story lofts. This 2/2 loft features soaring 18-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling impact-resistant windows, nolte kitchen cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, a spacious private rooftop terrace. Building amenities include swimming pool, gated & Covered parking and is located close to the beach and all of South Beach dinning and nightlife. The second bedroom is on the smaller side and ideal for Office or child/teen - NOT ideal for a roommate situation