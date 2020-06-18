All apartments in Miami Beach
420 N Hibiscus Dr
Last updated April 16 2020 at 3:08 AM

420 N Hibiscus Dr

420 North Hibiscus Drive · (305) 695-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

420 North Hibiscus Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Star, Palm and Hibiscus Islands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 10 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
new construction
Brand new three story home in sought after Hibiscus Island. Sleek water feature with floating staircase greets you upon entry into this 5 bedroom 6.5 bathroom smart home enabled residence. Featuring high ceilings, clean lines, floor to ceiling windows and glass doors, home features state of the art kitchen, 600 sqft terrace, outdoor patio and entertaining pool area. An impressive master suite with water and skyline views. Other elegant conveniences include elevator, smart home technology throughout, rooftop deck with 360 degree views

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 N Hibiscus Dr have any available units?
420 N Hibiscus Dr has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 N Hibiscus Dr have?
Some of 420 N Hibiscus Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 N Hibiscus Dr currently offering any rent specials?
420 N Hibiscus Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 N Hibiscus Dr pet-friendly?
No, 420 N Hibiscus Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 420 N Hibiscus Dr offer parking?
Yes, 420 N Hibiscus Dr does offer parking.
Does 420 N Hibiscus Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 N Hibiscus Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 N Hibiscus Dr have a pool?
Yes, 420 N Hibiscus Dr has a pool.
Does 420 N Hibiscus Dr have accessible units?
No, 420 N Hibiscus Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 420 N Hibiscus Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 N Hibiscus Dr has units with dishwashers.
