420 N Hibiscus Dr

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking pool new construction

Brand new three story home in sought after Hibiscus Island. Sleek water feature with floating staircase greets you upon entry into this 5 bedroom 6.5 bathroom smart home enabled residence. Featuring high ceilings, clean lines, floor to ceiling windows and glass doors, home features state of the art kitchen, 600 sqft terrace, outdoor patio and entertaining pool area. An impressive master suite with water and skyline views. Other elegant conveniences include elevator, smart home technology throughout, rooftop deck with 360 degree views