Amazing one bedroom one bath unit available inmediately. Quiet with great view from 6th floor balcony which faces east, looking direclty at BLUE and GREEN Diamond and everything in between. This unit has tile flooring troughout, updated bathroom, tons of closet space, and unit gets tons of natural light. Unit has an assigned covered parking, only a few blocks to the beach, a couple blocks to I-95, so proximity to Midtwon, Downtown, and Aventura could not be better.Lock Box !!