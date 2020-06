Amenities

LOCATION IS EVERYTHING!!

Must see to appreciate this amazing furnished villa 1Bed 1Bath, is located right in the famous Española Way, few blocks from the Beach, Lincoln road and Art Deco.

This villa features Ceramic floors, stainless steel appliances, completely furnished and WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Available for short or long term rental, vacation or just a business trip, great for roommates.

Fast approval, no association.

2bed 1bath units available as well.