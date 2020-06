401 Ocean Dr

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool concierge sauna

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities concierge parking pool garage internet access sauna

LOOKING FOR A REAL DEAL? THIS IS IT! THE BEST RENTAL PRICED OCEAN DRIVE CONDO IN SOUTH BEACH (RECENTLY CONVERTED TO A 2 BEDROOM) 2BR WITH DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS SOUTH OF FIFTH. THIS IS THE PERFECT CONDO TO LIVE IN. HANG AT THE POOL OVERLOOKING THE OCEAN OR CHILL ON THE SANDY WHITE BEACHES. QUIET+SAFE NEIGHBORHOOD. WALKING DISTANCE TO NEIGHBORHOOD CONVENIENCES + RESTAURANTS. WELL MANAGED BLDG. INCLUDES WIFI, CABLE TV, HEATED POOL, SAUNA, AND 24/7 SECURITY + CONCIERGE. COMES WITH NEW HURRICANE IMPACT WINDOWS + DOORS, RENOVATED KITCHEN + BATH. 5 BLOCKS FROM THE BEACH, EASY TO SHOW, EASY TO RENT. CALL LISTING AGENT DIRECT FOR DETAILS.