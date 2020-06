Amenities

garage pool media room furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Stunning views of the ocean, Miami Beach, Downtown Skyline & all the Islands from every room of this Lower Penthouse at the Murano Grande. 3 Bedrooms + Media Room + Maid's quarters. Formal living and dining + family room and breakfast nook.. Located in full service condominium right over the Miami Beach Marina in the coveted South Of Fifth district. Available JULY 1st 2020, beautifully furnished.