Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill

SPECTACULAR UNIT FOR RENT!! BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED!! UNIT IS LOCATED STEPS AWAY FROM FROM THE BEACH!! FULLY FURNISHED, GREAT LOCATION!! ENJOY MIAMI BEACH* 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, 2 Balconies, 2 Parking spaces, Private elevator and much more, Located at Mosaic Building, Beach acces from the community pool, This could be a Seasonal or annualy Rental, All services included it. Easy to show; Unit will be available MAY 1, 2020. ( Min. 3 Months)