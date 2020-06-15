All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 350 S Shore Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
350 S Shore Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

350 S Shore Dr

350 South Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

350 South Shore Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Tranquil garden-style condo. This warm and welcoming unit offers a spacious floor plan with modern appeal. The bright open living room gives way to a kitchen filled with modern appliances. The bedroom features wide windows and ceiling fan to enjoy the Miami Beach breeze. Residence features in-unit washer/dryer and gas stove as well as plenty of closet space for storage. Gated community with pool & sun deck overlooking the waterway. Call for a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 S Shore Dr have any available units?
350 S Shore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 S Shore Dr have?
Some of 350 S Shore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 S Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
350 S Shore Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 S Shore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 350 S Shore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 350 S Shore Dr offer parking?
No, 350 S Shore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 350 S Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 S Shore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 S Shore Dr have a pool?
Yes, 350 S Shore Dr has a pool.
Does 350 S Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 350 S Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 350 S Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 S Shore Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College