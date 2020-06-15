350 South Shore Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33141 North Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Tranquil garden-style condo. This warm and welcoming unit offers a spacious floor plan with modern appeal. The bright open living room gives way to a kitchen filled with modern appliances. The bedroom features wide windows and ceiling fan to enjoy the Miami Beach breeze. Residence features in-unit washer/dryer and gas stove as well as plenty of closet space for storage. Gated community with pool & sun deck overlooking the waterway. Call for a tour today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 350 S Shore Dr have any available units?
350 S Shore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami Beach, FL.