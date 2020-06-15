350 S Shore Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Tranquil garden-style condo. This warm and welcoming unit offers a spacious floor plan with modern appeal. The bright open living room gives way to a kitchen filled with modern appliances. The bedroom features wide windows and ceiling fan to enjoy the Miami Beach breeze. Residence features in-unit washer/dryer and gas stove as well as plenty of closet space for storage. Gated community with pool & sun deck overlooking the waterway. Call for a tour today!