350 77th St
350 77th St

350 77th Street · (786) 357-5417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 77th Street, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
tennis court
Large comfortable 1 Bedroom (+den / office) apartment, near the beach.
Recently painted with hardwood floors in excellent condition.
Lots of storage space/ walk-in closet.
Quiet, well managed Key-West style garden building. Tranquil patio area in a Zen garden for everyone to enjoy.
Located on 77th. Street @ Harding Ave in Miami Beach, just 5 minutes walk to a beautiful clean uncrowded beach and, 3 blocks away from a shopping area with bank, drugstore, restaurants, library, tennis courts, supermarket, etc. Laundry facilities on the premises.
Parking: on street which is free and you do not need a residential parking sticker to leave your car.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 77th St have any available units?
350 77th St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 77th St have?
Some of 350 77th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 77th St currently offering any rent specials?
350 77th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 77th St pet-friendly?
No, 350 77th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 350 77th St offer parking?
Yes, 350 77th St offers parking.
Does 350 77th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 77th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 77th St have a pool?
No, 350 77th St does not have a pool.
Does 350 77th St have accessible units?
No, 350 77th St does not have accessible units.
Does 350 77th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 77th St does not have units with dishwashers.
