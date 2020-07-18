350 77th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking tennis court

Large comfortable 1 Bedroom (+den / office) apartment, near the beach.

Recently painted with hardwood floors in excellent condition.

Lots of storage space/ walk-in closet.

Quiet, well managed Key-West style garden building. Tranquil patio area in a Zen garden for everyone to enjoy.

Located on 77th. Street @ Harding Ave in Miami Beach, just 5 minutes walk to a beautiful clean uncrowded beach and, 3 blocks away from a shopping area with bank, drugstore, restaurants, library, tennis courts, supermarket, etc. Laundry facilities on the premises.

Parking: on street which is free and you do not need a residential parking sticker to leave your car.