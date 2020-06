Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator pool internet access new construction

Fantastic Top Floor Ocean Front 1/BR Apartment in Trendy SoFi in South Beach. Ocean views from living room, bedroom and balcony. Secured Remodeled Building. Large Remodeled Pool overlooking the beach and ocean on the second floor. Exit the pool right down to the beach! Unit has impact sliding glass door to the open balcony and impact bedroom windows. Updated Open Kitchen, Large walk in closet. Updated Bathroom. WiFi in Community room. Expanded Basic Cable included. Walk to restaurants, shops and clubs. 24HR Notice.