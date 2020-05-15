330 84th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Enjoy living in this top floor renovated 1BD. Located just steps away from the beach and 32 acre beachfront park! Residence offers new interiors, including modern blinds, new kitchen w/ black granite counters, SS appliances – including dishwasher, waterproof flooring, modern bath, and more! Building offers gated entrance, lovely landscaping with community patio tables, and easy access to municipal parking lot. Onsite laundry for all residents available.