320 84th St

**SPECIAL PROMOTION - 30 DAYS FREE WITH 12 MONTH LEASE + MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Enjoy living in this large top floor studio. Located just steps away from the beach and 32 acre beachfront park! Residence offers restored wood flooring, all white kitchen, separated dining area that could also be an office, modern bath, and more! Building offers gated entrance, lovely landscaping with community patio tables, and easy access to municipal parking lot. Onsite laundry for all residents available.