320 84th St
320 84th St

320 84th Street · (786) 620-2700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

320 84th Street, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - 30 DAYS FREE WITH 12 MONTH LEASE + MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Enjoy living in this large top floor studio. Located just steps away from the beach and 32 acre beachfront park! Residence offers restored wood flooring, all white kitchen, separated dining area that could also be an office, modern bath, and more! Building offers gated entrance, lovely landscaping with community patio tables, and easy access to municipal parking lot. Onsite laundry for all residents available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 84th St have any available units?
320 84th St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 84th St have?
Some of 320 84th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 84th St currently offering any rent specials?
320 84th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 84th St pet-friendly?
No, 320 84th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 320 84th St offer parking?
Yes, 320 84th St does offer parking.
Does 320 84th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 84th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 84th St have a pool?
No, 320 84th St does not have a pool.
Does 320 84th St have accessible units?
No, 320 84th St does not have accessible units.
Does 320 84th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 84th St does not have units with dishwashers.
