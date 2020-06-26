All apartments in Miami Beach
301 W rivo alto dr
301 W rivo alto dr

301 West Rivo Alto Drive · (305) 695-6300
Location

301 West Rivo Alto Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Venetian Islands

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
Live in one of the most exclusive and desirable areas of Miami Beach. Private, away from the hustle and bustle of South Beach yet just a few minutes walk from all that SoBe has to offer. Neighboring the Standard Hotel with great restaurants, Spa and Beach Club. This 5 bedroom home is composed of 2 king-size beds, 2 queen size beds, and two twins, you'll also have 3 full bathrooms, one jacuzzi, family area, living room, dining room, and a fully equipped kitchen. This comfortable home comes fully furnished & equipped, available from 3-12 months. 14% tax added to leases for less than 6 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 W rivo alto dr have any available units?
301 W rivo alto dr has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 W rivo alto dr have?
Some of 301 W rivo alto dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 W rivo alto dr currently offering any rent specials?
301 W rivo alto dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 W rivo alto dr pet-friendly?
No, 301 W rivo alto dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 301 W rivo alto dr offer parking?
Yes, 301 W rivo alto dr offers parking.
Does 301 W rivo alto dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 W rivo alto dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 W rivo alto dr have a pool?
No, 301 W rivo alto dr does not have a pool.
Does 301 W rivo alto dr have accessible units?
No, 301 W rivo alto dr does not have accessible units.
Does 301 W rivo alto dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 W rivo alto dr has units with dishwashers.
