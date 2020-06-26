301 W rivo alto dr

Amenities

Live in one of the most exclusive and desirable areas of Miami Beach. Private, away from the hustle and bustle of South Beach yet just a few minutes walk from all that SoBe has to offer. Neighboring the Standard Hotel with great restaurants, Spa and Beach Club. This 5 bedroom home is composed of 2 king-size beds, 2 queen size beds, and two twins, you'll also have 3 full bathrooms, one jacuzzi, family area, living room, dining room, and a fully equipped kitchen. This comfortable home comes fully furnished & equipped, available from 3-12 months. 14% tax added to leases for less than 6 months.