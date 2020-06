Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

****FAST CONDO APPROVAL**** COMPLETELY REMODELED, NEW APPLIANCES AND FULLY FURNISHED UNIT, LOCATED DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM THE OCEAN. 2 BED/ 2 BATHROOM UNIT WHICH IS EXTREMELY SPACIOUS, AND THE UNIT ALSO HAS A VERY LARGE BALCONY. BUILDING HAS SECURED ENTRY AND GATED COVERED PARKING. THE BUILDING HAS A LAUNDRY ROOM AND IS WALKING DISTANCE TO TONS OF EATERIES, STORES AND WALKING DISTANCE TO LINCOLN RD FAST CONDO APPROVAL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!