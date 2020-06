Amenities

parking pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool

2 BD/2BA 710 sqft Extremely bright condominium on the south corner with open layout and amazing views to Indian

Creek. Tile flooring, W/D in the unit and good size closets. Great location, just 1/2 a block from the ocean! This 1992

boutique building has a pool, assigned covered parking and includes basic cable. Take the boardwalk to Ocean Dr,

walk to Lincoln Road shops, restaurants and night life. No pets please.