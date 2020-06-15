2581 Lake Ave

Amenities

House is for sale. Tenant will need to allow showings with 24-48hours notice. 6 months rent minimum. Located on one of the most prestigious private Island of Miami Beach, this estate, of 6 bed 6.5 plus gym totally furnished with brand new furnitures , 22,000 sqft lot size, with 140ft waterfront on the water that can accommodate large yacht, represents the best deal ever! On the wide part of Sunset Island 2, this waterfront home showcases exquisite living spaces with charming preserving colonial design. oversize pool and 20,000Lbs boat lift and 2 jetski lift on dock….