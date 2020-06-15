All apartments in Miami Beach
2581 Lake Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:03 PM

2581 Lake Ave

2581 Lake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2581 Lake Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Bayshore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
House is for sale. Tenant will need to allow showings with 24-48hours notice. 6 months rent minimum. Located on one of the most prestigious private Island of Miami Beach, this estate, of 6 bed 6.5 plus gym totally furnished with brand new furnitures , 22,000 sqft lot size, with 140ft waterfront on the water that can accommodate large yacht, represents the best deal ever! On the wide part of Sunset Island 2, this waterfront home showcases exquisite living spaces with charming preserving colonial design. oversize pool and 20,000Lbs boat lift and 2 jetski lift on dock….

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2581 Lake Ave have any available units?
2581 Lake Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2581 Lake Ave have?
Some of 2581 Lake Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2581 Lake Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2581 Lake Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2581 Lake Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2581 Lake Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 2581 Lake Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2581 Lake Ave does offer parking.
Does 2581 Lake Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2581 Lake Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2581 Lake Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2581 Lake Ave has a pool.
Does 2581 Lake Ave have accessible units?
No, 2581 Lake Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2581 Lake Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2581 Lake Ave has units with dishwashers.
