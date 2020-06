Amenities

recently renovated furnished range refrigerator

Amazing opportunity to rent a beautiful FURNISHED studio with one full bath completely remodeled. new bathroom/shower. looks modern e chic. close to the beach. only 1st month e security deposit required with good credit/background reference checked. fast approval. SHORT TERM ONLY 5 MONTHS TILL NOVEMBER 3OTH 2020.

AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN RIGHT AWAY. SPECIALLY PRICED TO MOVE IN BY JUNE 15TH,2020 only $ 1,250 month/furnished- short term short term