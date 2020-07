Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Quaint 3 bedroom condo directly in the heart of South of Fifth. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit has 10 foot ceiling height and 2 deeded parking spaces. Located in The Claris on lush and beautiful Meridian Avenue, just blocks from the beach and bay. Around the corner from some of Miami's best restaurants.