2201 Collins Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony pool guest suite

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool guest suite

Welcome to the personal home of late architect, Zaha Hadid. Located at world famous W South Beach, this stunningly crafted combined residence is situated on the SE corner providing endless views of the Atlantic Ocean and South Beach. Live in a truly one-of-a-kind direct oceanfront residence personally designed by Zaha Hadid, a pioneering Pritzker winning architect know for her innovative and groundbreaking craftsmanship. This home also has an adjoining guest suite that could potentially be included with its own privacy lock-out door. The W South Beach provides a truly luxurious experience with world renowned amenities. Close to all that South Beach has to offer!