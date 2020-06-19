All apartments in Miami Beach
2201 Collins Ave.
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:21 PM

2201 Collins Ave

2201 Collins Avenue · (305) 695-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2201 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
City Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 728/730 · Avail. now

$24,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
guest suite
Welcome to the personal home of late architect, Zaha Hadid. Located at world famous W South Beach, this stunningly crafted combined residence is situated on the SE corner providing endless views of the Atlantic Ocean and South Beach. Live in a truly one-of-a-kind direct oceanfront residence personally designed by Zaha Hadid, a pioneering Pritzker winning architect know for her innovative and groundbreaking craftsmanship. This home also has an adjoining guest suite that could potentially be included with its own privacy lock-out door. The W South Beach provides a truly luxurious experience with world renowned amenities. Close to all that South Beach has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2201 Collins Ave have any available units?
2201 Collins Ave has a unit available for $24,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
Is 2201 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2201 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 2201 Collins Ave offer parking?
No, 2201 Collins Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2201 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 Collins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2201 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 2201 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 2201 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 Collins Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 Collins Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2201 Collins Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

