220 Washington Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

This perfect South Beach hideaway has just come to market - South of 5th, a few short blocks from the ocean. Quiet 16 unit building with perfect combination of location, parking and space. This top floor unit is filled with sunshine and sky views. Private balcony, tile floors, open kitchen, covered parking space, W/D in unit, walk in closet and tons of good energy from all the light . This is an easy way to live by the beach, walking distance to everything. Unit has updated plumbing, electrical and AC. Lockbox available for mask-free, socially distant showings. Also for sale @ $305,000 (A10839295). Annual Lease, no short term rentals.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NLOTorZx8Uw