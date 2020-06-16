All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 220 Washington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
220 Washington Ave
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:22 PM

220 Washington Ave

220 Washington Avenue · (305) 710-7856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

220 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
South Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5C · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
This perfect South Beach hideaway has just come to market - South of 5th, a few short blocks from the ocean. Quiet 16 unit building with perfect combination of location, parking and space. This top floor unit is filled with sunshine and sky views. Private balcony, tile floors, open kitchen, covered parking space, W/D in unit, walk in closet and tons of good energy from all the light . This is an easy way to live by the beach, walking distance to everything. Unit has updated plumbing, electrical and AC. Lockbox available for mask-free, socially distant showings. Also for sale @ $305,000 (A10839295). Annual Lease, no short term rentals.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NLOTorZx8Uw

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Washington Ave have any available units?
220 Washington Ave has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Washington Ave have?
Some of 220 Washington Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Washington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
220 Washington Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Washington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 220 Washington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 220 Washington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 220 Washington Ave does offer parking.
Does 220 Washington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Washington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Washington Ave have a pool?
No, 220 Washington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 220 Washington Ave have accessible units?
No, 220 Washington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Washington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Washington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 220 Washington Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity