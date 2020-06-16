All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:20 PM

2135 Washington Ct

2135 Washington Court · (305) 542-9495
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2135 Washington Court, Miami Beach, FL 33139
City Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit TH-5 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
doorman
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
valet service
ArteCity Miami Beach; Upscale residential village in serene setting just steps from the ocean. This Modern Townhome features 2 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms totaling 1,291 SqFt with a seamless flow between living and entertaining spaces. On the ground level enjoy an open kitchen equipped with stainless steel Bosch appliances, half bathroom and living / tv room. Upstairs you are greeted by a spacious master suite with a spacious terrace overlooking the pool and lush landscaping and reading nook. Community Residents enjoy a full-service amenity package including Beach Chair Service, 24-hour doorman, fitness center, two pools, valet parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2135 Washington Ct have any available units?
2135 Washington Ct has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2135 Washington Ct have?
Some of 2135 Washington Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2135 Washington Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2135 Washington Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2135 Washington Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2135 Washington Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 2135 Washington Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2135 Washington Ct does offer parking.
Does 2135 Washington Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2135 Washington Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2135 Washington Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2135 Washington Ct has a pool.
Does 2135 Washington Ct have accessible units?
No, 2135 Washington Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2135 Washington Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2135 Washington Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
