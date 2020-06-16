2135 Washington Ct

Amenities

ArteCity Miami Beach; Upscale residential village in serene setting just steps from the ocean. This Modern Townhome features 2 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms totaling 1,291 SqFt with a seamless flow between living and entertaining spaces. On the ground level enjoy an open kitchen equipped with stainless steel Bosch appliances, half bathroom and living / tv room. Upstairs you are greeted by a spacious master suite with a spacious terrace overlooking the pool and lush landscaping and reading nook. Community Residents enjoy a full-service amenity package including Beach Chair Service, 24-hour doorman, fitness center, two pools, valet parking.