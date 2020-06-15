All apartments in Miami Beach
201 Aqua Ave

201 Aqua Avenue · (305) 343-5830
Location

201 Aqua Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140
La Gorce

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1002 · Avail. now

$6,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
valet service
Enjoy luxury living at it's finest in this in this exquisite loft with 12 1/2 Foot ceilings. Features include: 2 bed/2.5 bath, bright and open layout with Connecticut blue stone family of slate floors throughout, top of the line kitchen with Subzero refrigerator, Thermador double oven, spacious master suite with large walk-in closet, dual vanity, floor to ceiling sliding impact glass doors and windows, wrap around terrace with breathtaking views of the ocean, intracoastal and Miami Beach. Experience living at the exclusive, guard gated Aqua Island, which offers two pools, spa and 6,000 sqft fitness center, concierge, 24 hour valet and access to private docks. E-z to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Aqua Ave have any available units?
201 Aqua Ave has a unit available for $6,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Aqua Ave have?
Some of 201 Aqua Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Aqua Ave currently offering any rent specials?
201 Aqua Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Aqua Ave pet-friendly?
No, 201 Aqua Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 201 Aqua Ave offer parking?
No, 201 Aqua Ave does not offer parking.
Does 201 Aqua Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Aqua Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Aqua Ave have a pool?
Yes, 201 Aqua Ave has a pool.
Does 201 Aqua Ave have accessible units?
No, 201 Aqua Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Aqua Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Aqua Ave has units with dishwashers.
