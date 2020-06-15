201 Aqua Ave

Amenities

Enjoy luxury living at it's finest in this in this exquisite loft with 12 1/2 Foot ceilings. Features include: 2 bed/2.5 bath, bright and open layout with Connecticut blue stone family of slate floors throughout, top of the line kitchen with Subzero refrigerator, Thermador double oven, spacious master suite with large walk-in closet, dual vanity, floor to ceiling sliding impact glass doors and windows, wrap around terrace with breathtaking views of the ocean, intracoastal and Miami Beach. Experience living at the exclusive, guard gated Aqua Island, which offers two pools, spa and 6,000 sqft fitness center, concierge, 24 hour valet and access to private docks. E-z to show!