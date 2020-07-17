2009 Calais Dr

Amenities

**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Enjoy living in this prestigious bayfront 2BD/2BA located right along Normandy Isle Waterway just steps from the new hip Walgreens. This desirable unit has a split floor plan w/ two master suites, 2 walk-in closets, white spacious kitchen with updated appliances, tile floors throughout, decorative fireplace, & updated bathroom vanities! Hop on the free local trolley and traverse all of North and South Beach. Pets welcomed! **$39 H20 FEE**