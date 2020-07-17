All apartments in Miami Beach
2009 Calais Dr

2009 Calais Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2009 Calais Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Enjoy living in this prestigious bayfront 2BD/2BA located right along Normandy Isle Waterway just steps from the new hip Walgreens. This desirable unit has a split floor plan w/ two master suites, 2 walk-in closets, white spacious kitchen with updated appliances, tile floors throughout, decorative fireplace, & updated bathroom vanities! Hop on the free local trolley and traverse all of North and South Beach. Pets welcomed! **$39 H20 FEE**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Calais Dr have any available units?
2009 Calais Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 Calais Dr have?
Some of 2009 Calais Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Calais Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Calais Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Calais Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2009 Calais Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2009 Calais Dr offer parking?
No, 2009 Calais Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2009 Calais Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Calais Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Calais Dr have a pool?
No, 2009 Calais Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Calais Dr have accessible units?
No, 2009 Calais Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Calais Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 Calais Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
