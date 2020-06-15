All apartments in Miami Beach
1925 Washington Ave
Last updated April 8 2020 at 6:58 AM

1925 Washington Ave

1925 Washington Avenue · (786) 488-6339
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1925 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
City Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
media room
Adorable historic gem! This unique, open, light filled, first floor studio is set up as a Jr. one bedroom with a separate sleeping & living area. Windows abound running the length of the unit on both the east and the west side. Beautiful tropical garden views! New floors! A/C is one year old. This beautiful, tropical, courtyard building has a laundry room on site and a gated entry with an intercom system. Fantastic location, just a few short blocks from the beach and directly across the street from the newly remodeled Miami Beach Convention Center. Walk to EVERYTHING! The Jackie Gleason Theater, Lincoln Rd. The Bass Museum, The W, Publix ... just to name a few! This unit can be sold furnished or unfurnished and you may rent the first year of ownership. Check out the 360 Virtual tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 Washington Ave have any available units?
1925 Washington Ave has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 Washington Ave have?
Some of 1925 Washington Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 Washington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Washington Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 Washington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1925 Washington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1925 Washington Ave offer parking?
No, 1925 Washington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1925 Washington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 Washington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 Washington Ave have a pool?
No, 1925 Washington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1925 Washington Ave have accessible units?
No, 1925 Washington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 Washington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1925 Washington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
