1925 Washington Ave

Adorable historic gem! This unique, open, light filled, first floor studio is set up as a Jr. one bedroom with a separate sleeping & living area. Windows abound running the length of the unit on both the east and the west side. Beautiful tropical garden views! New floors! A/C is one year old. This beautiful, tropical, courtyard building has a laundry room on site and a gated entry with an intercom system. Fantastic location, just a few short blocks from the beach and directly across the street from the newly remodeled Miami Beach Convention Center. Walk to EVERYTHING! The Jackie Gleason Theater, Lincoln Rd. The Bass Museum, The W, Publix ... just to name a few! This unit can be sold furnished or unfurnished and you may rent the first year of ownership. Check out the 360 Virtual tour!