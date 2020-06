Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cable included garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Highly desired Sunset Harbour neighborhood! Enjoy this amazing, fully renovated 2 bed/2 bath with gorgeous finishes. Floor to ceiling windows providing sweeping views of Ocean, golf course and all of Miami beach. Split bedroom floor plan with walk in closets and large balcony. Apartment can also be rented unfurnished for $4500 per month. Lease terms are flexible. High speed internet and cable included.