Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Normandy Shores just minutes to the warm Miami ocean. Enjoy the beach, restaurants and shops, a great community center and a central Miami location. Great schools. Plenty of street parking. Wood floors and lots of natural light. Full living room, dining room, kitchen, bath and two bedrooms. Quiet fourplex building perfect for families. Available for move in on June 1ST.