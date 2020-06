Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets ice maker

Beautifu, cozy Art Deco home. Live steps from Lincoln Rd and fine restaurants from this beautifully furnished and newly renovated home. Residence has spacious master bedroom upstairs with oversized walk in closets. Master Bath has enclosed shower and freestanding bath. On the ground level you have 1 bedroom with spacious living room , den area with 2 more beds for guests or kids, and island kitchen with breakfast area. Enclosed garage and private gust cottage complete this lovely home.