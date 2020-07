Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Located on the prestigious island of Biscayne Point in Miami Beach, this house offers 3500 sqft of luxury and top of the line materials. It features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths fully renovated. The large living room offers a formal dining as well as a casual dining area. The custom-made kitchen was imported from Italy and boasts the best appliances on the market. This house is the epitome of the life of Miami Beach since you'll be able to enjoy 75 sqft of water frontage with an exquisite view on the beautiful mansions on Indian Creek. About Biscayne point, this gated island is a quiet and safe place to live in Miami Beach. Stores and beach are in walking distance, as well as elementary schools.