Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage courtyard ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Step through the gate and back through time the courtyard of this Spanish-style beauty. Historic charm meets modern elegance here in the heart of the Art Deco District. UNIT COMES WITH PARKING GARAGE, ONE ASSIGNED SPOT. Walking distant to the beach and with easy access to all of South Beach's hottest spots - including Lincoln Rd., the new Convention Center, and the Fillmore; as well as local favorite Flamingo Park.