1512 Washington Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning furnished

Fully furnished and equipped condo in a renovated in 2008 historic Art Deco building, perfectly situated in the Heart of South Beach – between Lincoln Rd and Espanola Way, just one block to the ocean. The condo is on the 2nd floor – allowing a lot of natural light. Best layout in the building with a little den. Condo features hurricane resistant windows, central air, bamboo wood floors, and laundry on premises. No assigned parking and no balcony. Offered MONTHLY (not available for a year).