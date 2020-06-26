All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 1512 Washington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
1512 Washington Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:04 AM

1512 Washington Ave

1512 Washington Avenue · (305) 695-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Flamingo-Lummus
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1512 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Fully furnished and equipped condo in a renovated in 2008 historic Art Deco building, perfectly situated in the Heart of South Beach – between Lincoln Rd and Espanola Way, just one block to the ocean. The condo is on the 2nd floor – allowing a lot of natural light. Best layout in the building with a little den. Condo features hurricane resistant windows, central air, bamboo wood floors, and laundry on premises. No assigned parking and no balcony. Offered MONTHLY (not available for a year).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Washington Ave have any available units?
1512 Washington Ave has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 Washington Ave have?
Some of 1512 Washington Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Washington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Washington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Washington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1512 Washington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1512 Washington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1512 Washington Ave offers parking.
Does 1512 Washington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Washington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Washington Ave have a pool?
No, 1512 Washington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Washington Ave have accessible units?
No, 1512 Washington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Washington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 Washington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1512 Washington Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 BedroomsMiami Beach 3 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Beach Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLLake Worth, FL
Homestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity