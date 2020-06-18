15 E San Marino Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill internet access

Wake up each morning to the Miami sunshine at Villa San Marino. Set on a southeast-facing waterfront lot on the citys Venetian Islands, the villa not only has bay views, but a private boat dock so you can get out on the water. Five bedrooms and newly renovated interiors make for a comfortable, memorable stay.



Start each day with a coffee in the sun at the sitting area on the villas terrace, then lounge on the deck, swim in the heated pool or take your boat for a spin from the private dock. In the evenings, enjoy a cocktail at the al-fresco dining area as you whip up dinner on the barbecue, then gather inside around the TV, share photos from the day via Wi-Fi or head out to enjoy Miamis nightlife. Air-conditioning and heating systems mean youll sleep in comfort, no matter what the weather.



Whether youre living it up with friends or on vacation with, Villa San Marinos newly renovated interiors can accommodate a crowd. Large, open living and dining areas are perfect for entertaining, with a table that can seat eight, and views of the garden and bay are constant reminders of the Florida setting. The kitchen is both fully equipped and has European flair.



Each of the villas five bedrooms has an en-suite bathroom, air conditioning and TV. On the upper level, there are two bedrooms with king beds. On the lower level, youll find one bedroom with a king bed, one with a double bed and one with two twin beds.



If youre flying into the area, plan on an 8-mile drive from Miami International Airport to Villa San Marino or a 25.5-mile drive from Fort Lauderdale International Airport. Once youve arrived, youre just 2 miles from Lincoln Road and Miami Beach Golf Course, about 3 miles from South Beach and 3.5 miles from downtown Miami. Dont miss Coconut Grove, about 8 miles away, Bal Harbour, 9.5 miles away, Ocean Drive, 14 miles away, or North Beach, about 17 miles away.