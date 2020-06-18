All apartments in Miami Beach
Miami Beach, FL
15 E San Marino Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

15 E San Marino Dr

15 East San Marino Drive · (201) 845-7300
Miami Beach
Studio Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Location

15 East San Marino Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Venetian Islands

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Wake up each morning to the Miami sunshine at Villa San Marino. Set on a southeast-facing waterfront lot on the citys Venetian Islands, the villa not only has bay views, but a private boat dock so you can get out on the water. Five bedrooms and newly renovated interiors make for a comfortable, memorable stay.

Start each day with a coffee in the sun at the sitting area on the villas terrace, then lounge on the deck, swim in the heated pool or take your boat for a spin from the private dock. In the evenings, enjoy a cocktail at the al-fresco dining area as you whip up dinner on the barbecue, then gather inside around the TV, share photos from the day via Wi-Fi or head out to enjoy Miamis nightlife. Air-conditioning and heating systems mean youll sleep in comfort, no matter what the weather.

Whether youre living it up with friends or on vacation with, Villa San Marinos newly renovated interiors can accommodate a crowd. Large, open living and dining areas are perfect for entertaining, with a table that can seat eight, and views of the garden and bay are constant reminders of the Florida setting. The kitchen is both fully equipped and has European flair.

Each of the villas five bedrooms has an en-suite bathroom, air conditioning and TV. On the upper level, there are two bedrooms with king beds. On the lower level, youll find one bedroom with a king bed, one with a double bed and one with two twin beds.

If youre flying into the area, plan on an 8-mile drive from Miami International Airport to Villa San Marino or a 25.5-mile drive from Fort Lauderdale International Airport. Once youve arrived, youre just 2 miles from Lincoln Road and Miami Beach Golf Course, about 3 miles from South Beach and 3.5 miles from downtown Miami. Dont miss Coconut Grove, about 8 miles away, Bal Harbour, 9.5 miles away, Ocean Drive, 14 miles away, or North Beach, about 17 miles away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 E San Marino Dr have any available units?
15 E San Marino Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 E San Marino Dr have?
Some of 15 E San Marino Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 E San Marino Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15 E San Marino Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 E San Marino Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15 E San Marino Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 15 E San Marino Dr offer parking?
No, 15 E San Marino Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15 E San Marino Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 E San Marino Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 E San Marino Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15 E San Marino Dr has a pool.
Does 15 E San Marino Dr have accessible units?
No, 15 E San Marino Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15 E San Marino Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 E San Marino Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
