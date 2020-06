Amenities

dishwasher new construction parking pool microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool new construction

Live one block away from Lincoln Road Mall and the Flamingo park, this is a furnished and modern unit located in the second floor viewing south beach, street parking with the resident parking decal. This 1 bedroom is located in the 2nd floor with beautiful gardens views, and city views.