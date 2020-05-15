1450 Lincoln Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautifully updated, open balcony, easy care porcelain tile floors, spacious with ample storage, and open kitchen with SS appliances. Impact windows/doors. RIGHT on the quiet bayside end of Lincoln Road. Step across the pedestrian bridge onto the Venetian causeway. OR right over to Sunset Harbour shops, restaurants, gyms and more. Trader Joes is down the street along with Lincoln Road cafes and boutiques. No need to drive once you are home. One assigned parking space is provided. Pool renovation is completed pending final inspection approval-IT IS GORGEOUS! Service/Emotional support animal OK. Washer/dryer conveniently located down the hall.