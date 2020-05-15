All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:32 PM

1450 Lincoln Rd

1450 Lincoln Road · (305) 992-3631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1450 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139
West Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 508 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautifully updated, open balcony, easy care porcelain tile floors, spacious with ample storage, and open kitchen with SS appliances. Impact windows/doors. RIGHT on the quiet bayside end of Lincoln Road. Step across the pedestrian bridge onto the Venetian causeway. OR right over to Sunset Harbour shops, restaurants, gyms and more. Trader Joes is down the street along with Lincoln Road cafes and boutiques. No need to drive once you are home. One assigned parking space is provided. Pool renovation is completed pending final inspection approval-IT IS GORGEOUS! Service/Emotional support animal OK. Washer/dryer conveniently located down the hall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 Lincoln Rd have any available units?
1450 Lincoln Rd has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1450 Lincoln Rd have?
Some of 1450 Lincoln Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1450 Lincoln Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1450 Lincoln Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 Lincoln Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1450 Lincoln Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1450 Lincoln Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1450 Lincoln Rd does offer parking.
Does 1450 Lincoln Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1450 Lincoln Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 Lincoln Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1450 Lincoln Rd has a pool.
Does 1450 Lincoln Rd have accessible units?
No, 1450 Lincoln Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 Lincoln Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1450 Lincoln Rd has units with dishwashers.
