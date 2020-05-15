145 Jefferson Ave

Amenities

A Lovely, Spacious and Bright Fully Furnished 2 Bed/2 Bath plus Den. The Condo is in Excellent Condition with a Sunny Balcony, spanning 1,308sqft, located on the 3rd floor with an Elevator. The unit has 1 Parking Space. The amenities includes a Resort Style Swimming pool with a 2nd pool, gym, Spa, Sauna, Billiard/Community Room, BBQ Area. Further benefits 24/7 Security and Management office on Site. The Courts At South Beach is ideally located in the Highly Desired South of Fifth neighborhood, within walking to the Beach, Marian, World Renowned Restaurants and South Pointe Park. The Unit is available April 1st 2020 till Nov 1st 2020. Fully Furnished, Offered As Is ONLY.