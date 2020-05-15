All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 145 Jefferson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
145 Jefferson Ave
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:21 PM

145 Jefferson Ave

145 Jefferson Avenue · (305) 695-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

145 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
South Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 432 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
A Lovely, Spacious and Bright Fully Furnished 2 Bed/2 Bath plus Den. The Condo is in Excellent Condition with a Sunny Balcony, spanning 1,308sqft, located on the 3rd floor with an Elevator. The unit has 1 Parking Space. The amenities includes a Resort Style Swimming pool with a 2nd pool, gym, Spa, Sauna, Billiard/Community Room, BBQ Area. Further benefits 24/7 Security and Management office on Site. The Courts At South Beach is ideally located in the Highly Desired South of Fifth neighborhood, within walking to the Beach, Marian, World Renowned Restaurants and South Pointe Park. The Unit is available April 1st 2020 till Nov 1st 2020. Fully Furnished, Offered As Is ONLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Jefferson Ave have any available units?
145 Jefferson Ave has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 Jefferson Ave have?
Some of 145 Jefferson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Jefferson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
145 Jefferson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Jefferson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 145 Jefferson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 145 Jefferson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 145 Jefferson Ave does offer parking.
Does 145 Jefferson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 Jefferson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Jefferson Ave have a pool?
Yes, 145 Jefferson Ave has a pool.
Does 145 Jefferson Ave have accessible units?
No, 145 Jefferson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Jefferson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Jefferson Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 145 Jefferson Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity