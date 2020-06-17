All apartments in Miami Beach
1437 Collins Ave
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:22 PM

1437 Collins Ave

1437 Collins Avenue · (305) 439-5592
Location

1437 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
City Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 321 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
An architecture enthusiast’s dream, head to the balcony with your morning coffee and drink in the gorgeous views of the art deco architecture for which South Beach has become world-renowned. Nestled just between Ocean Drive and Collins Ave., Z Ocean Hotel is an urban beach getaway that promises relaxation and convenience. Choose between a glass-bottom rooftop pool or the beach, located just a block away, for your day in the sun. If some indoor time is more suited to your whim, there is an on-site spa and fitness center, as well as more shopping and dining within walking distance than you can hope to fit in a day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1437 Collins Ave have any available units?
1437 Collins Ave has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1437 Collins Ave have?
Some of 1437 Collins Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1437 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1437 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1437 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1437 Collins Ave offer parking?
No, 1437 Collins Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1437 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1437 Collins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1437 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 1437 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 1437 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1437 Collins Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
