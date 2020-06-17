1437 Collins Ave

Amenities

An architecture enthusiast’s dream, head to the balcony with your morning coffee and drink in the gorgeous views of the art deco architecture for which South Beach has become world-renowned. Nestled just between Ocean Drive and Collins Ave., Z Ocean Hotel is an urban beach getaway that promises relaxation and convenience. Choose between a glass-bottom rooftop pool or the beach, located just a block away, for your day in the sun. If some indoor time is more suited to your whim, there is an on-site spa and fitness center, as well as more shopping and dining within walking distance than you can hope to fit in a day.