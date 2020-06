1355 S Biscayne Point Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

IMMACULATE! WONDERFULLY LIGHT AND BRIGHT FAMILY HOME IN GATED BISCAYNE POINT! PERFECT MIAMI BEACH LOCATION, NESTLED AMONG THE WATERFRONT MANSIONS AND JUST MINUTES TO THE BEACH, SCHOOLS, HOUSES OF WORSHIP, THE PARK, WHOLE FOODS, STARBUCKS, PUBLIX AND MORE. THIS HOME HAS PERFECT AMBIANCE, HIGHLIGHTED BY THE SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH ENORMOUS WALK-IN CLOSETS, SPARKLING TERRAZZO AND TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, GLEAMING GRANITE AND STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN AND A WIDE OPEN FLOORPLAN. THE BACK YARD IS PRIVATE AND FULLY ENCLOSED, TAILOR-MADE FOR SUNDAY BBQ'S, SOCCER PRACTICE AND A NIGHT TIME GLASS OF WINE OUTSIDE. BRAND NEW CENTRAL A/C, SEPARATE FULL LAUNDRY ROOM AND AN AUTHENTIC MEDITERRANEAN APPROACH MAKE THIS HOUSE SPECIAL. CALL TODAY, EASY TO SHOW AND WILL GO FAST.