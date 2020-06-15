125 Jefferson Ave

Amenities
Bright and spacious 2 bed/2bath overlooking the pool. Split floor plan with Saturnia marble floors throughout. Open kitchen with separate dining room. Oversized balcony. Washer Dryer inside unit. Fully furnished with minimum 6 months rental period. The Courts features 2 pools, fitness room and spa, 24hr security. Located in desirable South of Fifth area within walking distance to beach, restaurants, marina, S. Pointe Elementary School. Call listing agent for details and showing instructions. Unit is also listed for sale A10816407.