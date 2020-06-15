All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 125 Jefferson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
125 Jefferson Ave
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:20 PM

125 Jefferson Ave

125 Jefferson Avenue · (305) 776-8646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

125 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
South Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 115 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Bright and spacious 2 bed/2bath overlooking the pool. Split floor plan with Saturnia marble floors throughout. Open kitchen with separate dining room. Oversized balcony. Washer Dryer inside unit. Fully furnished with minimum 6 months rental period. The Courts features 2 pools, fitness room and spa, 24hr security. Located in desirable South of Fifth area within walking distance to beach, restaurants, marina, S. Pointe Elementary School. Call listing agent for details and showing instructions. Unit is also listed for sale A10816407.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Jefferson Ave have any available units?
125 Jefferson Ave has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 Jefferson Ave have?
Some of 125 Jefferson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Jefferson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
125 Jefferson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Jefferson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 125 Jefferson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 125 Jefferson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 125 Jefferson Ave does offer parking.
Does 125 Jefferson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 Jefferson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Jefferson Ave have a pool?
Yes, 125 Jefferson Ave has a pool.
Does 125 Jefferson Ave have accessible units?
No, 125 Jefferson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Jefferson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Jefferson Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 125 Jefferson Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity