1228 Pennsylvania Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Appealing, spacious, furnished 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom with parking located in the heart of South Beach. Only need to bring your suitcase and you're to move into in a well-maintained, gated building. Beautiful hardwood floors, 2 balconies w/ French doors, custom closets, hurricane impact windows, airy 9 foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances & granite counters. Situated just steps to amazing restaurants, shopping & the beach. Location doesn't get any better than this on South Beach. A MUST SEE!!!