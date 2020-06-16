All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM

1228 Pennsylvania Ave

1228 Pennsylvania Avenue · (305) 310-1325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1228 Pennsylvania Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Appealing, spacious, furnished 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom with parking located in the heart of South Beach. Only need to bring your suitcase and you're to move into in a well-maintained, gated building. Beautiful hardwood floors, 2 balconies w/ French doors, custom closets, hurricane impact windows, airy 9 foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances & granite counters. Situated just steps to amazing restaurants, shopping & the beach. Location doesn't get any better than this on South Beach. A MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
1228 Pennsylvania Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1228 Pennsylvania Ave have?
Some of 1228 Pennsylvania Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 Pennsylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Pennsylvania Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Pennsylvania Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1228 Pennsylvania Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1228 Pennsylvania Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1228 Pennsylvania Ave does offer parking.
Does 1228 Pennsylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Pennsylvania Ave have a pool?
No, 1228 Pennsylvania Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1228 Pennsylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 1228 Pennsylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Pennsylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 Pennsylvania Ave has units with dishwashers.
