All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 1226 Drexel Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
1226 Drexel Ave
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:17 PM

1226 Drexel Ave

1226 Drexel Avenue · (786) 620-2700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Flamingo-Lummus
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1226 Drexel Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
**Leasing Special - Move in with just a $500 deposit & first month** Live in the heart of the Art Deco District in SoBe! This chic 1/1 residence features a contemporary kitchen with SS appliances, modern bathroom, amazing natural light, central A/C, with designer window treatments. Building is gated with intercom system welcoming you into a private garden space, located walking distance to the beach, Espanola way dinning, Lincoln Road shopping- & so much more! Building features resident laundry room. We love pets- pets welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 Drexel Ave have any available units?
1226 Drexel Ave has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
Is 1226 Drexel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1226 Drexel Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 Drexel Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1226 Drexel Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1226 Drexel Ave offer parking?
No, 1226 Drexel Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1226 Drexel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 Drexel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 Drexel Ave have a pool?
No, 1226 Drexel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1226 Drexel Ave have accessible units?
No, 1226 Drexel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 Drexel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1226 Drexel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1226 Drexel Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1226 Drexel Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1226 Drexel Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity